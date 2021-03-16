MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- In Illinois, frontline workers and those 16 years and older who have health conditions are eligible for vaccines. However Madison County officials have consistently dealt with fraud attempts as people travel from other states, falsify their information online, and make appointments under other false pretenses.
"We are gonna check it if you come to the clinic, and if you don't meet the criteria, we are going to turn you away," said Amy Yeager with MCHD.
When people deceive their way into appointments, they take spots from people like Jacquisha Johnson. Johnson, who has multiple sclerosis, was able to get her first dose Tuesday. But she said it's frustrating that people could've taken her spot or the spot of other at-risk individuals by simply lying.
"There are older people who are clearly having trouble walking, who clearly need the shot more. People with autoimmune diseases or any disease that's going to cause them to not be here," she said. "We've lost enough lives in 2020 over this. Let's get it together and not lose any more lives."
Johnson got lucky as there were open appointments at the Gateway Center. However, those openings are of concern to the health department.
"It could be an indicator that people either don't know they qualify, or they're not getting the message," Yeagar said. "Or they may know they qualify, and they don't have the gas money, the transportation, the ride, the whatever."
Madison County is working to spread the message of who's eligible for doses and has mailed cards to anyone 65 or older to help inform them of eligibility.
