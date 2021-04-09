EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Madison County formed a new crime task force in an effort to keep criminals from crossing the river and committing crimes in the county.
The county's State Attorney Tom Haine announced the formation of Cross-River Crime Task Force on Wednesday, saying it will be "comprised of law enforcement officials from the federal, state, and local levels, working together to stop individuals from using the interstate highways and bridges to cross state lines and commit crimes in Madison County."
The task force will hold its first meeting on Friday, April 9 and officials hope for it to be up and running by the summer. "Citizens know cross-river crime is an urgent problem in the riverbend, and this new effort will allow us all to fight it together," Haine said.
