TROY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Madison County business owner is accused of tax evasion.
Gary Hunsche, of Troy, Illinois, was indicted by a grand jury on six counts of willfully failing to pay employment taxes and two counts of willfully failing to pay individual income taxes.
The indictment states the 54-year-old owned and operated two businesses - Unique Rick Management, Inc. and Unique Personal Consultants, Inc. – that supplied temporary employees to other businesses.
According to the indictment, between 2011 and 2016 Hunsche failed to pay the IRS over $15 million in federal income taxes, Social Security and Medicare taxes, including $11 million in required withholdings from his employees’ paychecks. He is also accused of taking millions of dollars for himself and using the money to make improvements to his home, which included a new pond and a barn with a full-sized basketball court.
If convicted, Hunsche could face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count of failing to pay employment taxes. On the other two counts, he could be sentenced to up to a year in prison and fined not more than $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.