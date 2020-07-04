MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Madison County Board Member Clint Jones passed away suddenly Friday, county officials said.
Jones, 44, died Friday morning just after 6:00 a.m. An autopsy performed by the Madison County coroner revealed that Jones had extensive coronary artery disease. Authorities believe his death is coronary related.
The results of a toxicology test are still pending, but drugs and alcohol are not suspected in his death.
Jones was Republican from Maryville who represented District 27.
