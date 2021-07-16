MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Madison County Animal Care and Control facility is closed to the public until Monday morning after a teenage driver crashed into the building.
A 16-year-old was attempting to make a U-turn in the parking lot when the car hit the southwest corner of the building at 8501 Route 143 in Edwardsville around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. “We are thankful the office was closed at the time of the crash and no one was injured,” said Animal Control Manager Katherine Conder.
The cost for repairs could be around $50,000. The county’s Facilities Department is working to stabilize the building. The building is planned to reopen to the public at 9:30 a.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.