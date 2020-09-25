ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Madison and St. Clair were dropped from the Illinois list of counties considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19.
On August 21, the Illinois Department of Public Health said St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, Clinton, Greene and Clay counties were at a warning level for coronavirus infections.
New guidance from the health department on Friday said Bond, Boone, Cass, Christian, Clinton, Crawford, DeWitt, Fayette, Grundy, Hamilton, Macon, Menard, Peoria, Putnam, Washington, Wayne, and Winnebago counties were in the Warning level.
