ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Macy's stores in Missouri and St. Louis area is hiring for more than 300 full-time and part-time positions.
The retailer will host a national hiring event Thursday at more than 500 Macy's store and fulfillment centers. The events will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Candidates are encouraged to apply online in advance of the event at macysjobs.com. For a list of available positions in St. Louis and Missouri, visit here.
