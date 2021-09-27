SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Mac's Local Eats is moving to Dogtown, the establishment announced Monday.
The beloved burger joint will be moving into the former home of Brew Hub Taproom, which was located just south of Forest Park on Oakland Ave. It will be Mac's first flagship location, which includes seating for more than 100 guests.
Mac's is known for its local "farm to table" dishes. The restaurant's last day inside the Bluewood Brewing Company on Cherokee Street is October 31.
An opening date for the new location has not been announced.
