CARLINVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Some people in Carlinville, about an hour northeast of St. Louis, are coping with brown-tinted water. City officials say the water is safe to drink, but residents remain skeptical.
"When we first turn it on, it does run brown for a while, then it will clear to a yellow or green. It clears up pretty fast, but then again it lingers in the tub, so I rinse it down," said Carlinville resident, Emily Steward.
Steward has lived in Carlinville her whole life and says she doesn't remember the water being an issue as a kid. However, she says she's refused to drink the water for years.
It's the same story for Carl and Diane Schwerdtner, who've lived in Carlinville since the 1970's.
"Two or three years ago we quit drinking it [the water] because of the reports they put out," Schwerdtner explained.
Since the 1980's, Carlinville has been cited with dozens of violations from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. Violations like turbidity, which is water transparency, along with other chemicals found in drinking water. Click here for that report.
Diane Schwerdtner says she even cooks with filtered water bought from a nearby store.
"I have to pour it in here and boil it. Of course, this is filtered water, so I don't have to worry about it. I fear it's probably as good as it's gonna be, but I don't dare use it out of the tap because I don't think it's healthy or safe," Schwerdtner said.
Within the last week, the City of Carlinville self-reported abnormal manganese levels. Although their readings weren't even close to the ILEPA's maximum contamination level.
Carlinville Alderman Bill Link says the high levels of manganese occur about every six months. He says it's typically because of hot weather.
"It caused the lake to de-stratify or turn over. It's bringing up the manganese off the bottom of the lake and we're trying to run it through the plant and it's very different to filter out," Link explained.
Right now, Carlinville's only water source is Carlinville Lake. Link claims the lake has had issues for decades now.
"We budget repairs to the plant and try to maintain the quality of water the best we can with what we have. We can't build a whole new plant," Link said.
Carlinville is currently working with surrounding towns to establish a new water source, which could take at least three to four years. Due to ongoing litigation, Link wasn't able to go into much detail.
Despite what city and state officials say, residents still have grave concerns.
"You have to wonder with the discoloration. They say it's not harmful, but you still don't feel comfortable drinking yellow water," Steward said.
Steward, her fiancée and son are looking to relocate to a bigger place. Originally, they wanted to stay in her home town of Carlinville, but she says the water issues are pushing her in another direction.
"We've kind of moved away from that. We've taken Carlinville off the list if it's going to continue like this," Steward said.
