Macoupin County officials looking for suspected arsonist

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Investigators are looking for suspects accused of setting a fire on Wednesday in Macoupin County.
The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office said three fires happened north of Mount Olive. Officers are looking for a white Ford pick up truck with damaged front license plate and a board in place of the tailgate.
Call the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office at 217-854-3135 if you have any information on the fire.
