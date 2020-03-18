MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Investigators have arrested a man they say set multiple fires this month in Macoupin County.
According to the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office, Christopher M. Walker, 30, of Carlinville, is accused of setting four fires, one most recently on Wednesday at an abandoned house on Illinois Route 4 next to Lake Williamson.￼
Walker is charged with four counts of aggravated arson, six counts of arson and criminal damage to property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.