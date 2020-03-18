Christopher Walker mugshot 3/17/2020

30-year-old Christopher Walker is accused of setting four fires and is facing multiple charges.

 Macoupin County Sheriff's Office

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Investigators have arrested a man they say set multiple fires this month in Macoupin County.

According to the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office, Christopher M. Walker, 30, of Carlinville, is accused of setting four fires, one most recently on Wednesday at an abandoned house on Illinois Route 4 next to Lake Williamson.￼

Macoupin County officials looking for suspected arsonist

Walker is charged with four counts of aggravated arson, six counts of arson and criminal damage to property. 

 

 

