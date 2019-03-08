MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Staunton, Illinois, man has been sentenced for knowingly receiving child pornogrpahy over the internet Friday.
A five-year sentence was handed down to 43-year-old Christopher R. Buse, followed by another five years of supervised release.
A hearing to determine restitution is scheduled to be held within the next 30 days.
Agents with the Cyber Crimes Task Force utilized peer-to-peer software in 2016 to download nine video files depicting child pornography from IP addresses associated with Buse at his former home in O’Fallon, Illinois.
One of those videos, which depicted a prepubescent female engaged in sexually explicit conduct, was downloaded July 11, 2016, and formed the basis for Buse’s indictment.
A search warrant was executed on Buse’s Staunton address in May of 2017. This search led investigators to the discovery of multiple computers and external computer storage devices, and further investigation found over 100 child pornography videos on these devices.
Buse later admitted that he had been searching for and downloading child pornography videos and images for over two years during an interview with investigators.
Buse pleaded guilty to a single count indictment in October of 2018.
