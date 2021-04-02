COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Brighton, Illinois man is dead after police shot him when he charged at them with a knife, officials said.
Thursday night, officers from the Brighton Police Department and the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office went to the home of 47-year-old James Iler for a wellness check. Ilder had called police and reportedly made alarming statements during the call, prompting them to go to his home.
Just after 7 p.m., they arrived at his residence in the 100 block of North Street and spoke with him for roughly 50 minutes. During the incident, Iler allegedly charged at one of the MCSO deputies while armed with a knife. The officer fired to shots at him and Iler fell to the ground.
Police reportedly performed CPR, but Iler died at the scene. No officers were injured.
