BRIGHTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Macoupin County man has been charged with possession of child pornography.
Robert C. Owens, 38, of Brighton was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography. Each count is punishable by up to seven years in prison.
“Child pornography exploits children and causes irreversible trauma to victims and their families,” Attorney General Kwame Raoul said. “The partnerships between my office and local law enforcement through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force are vital to my office’s work to track down and hold those who perpetuate these horrific crimes accountable.”
Raul’s office will prosecute the case with Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan J. Garrison’s office.
