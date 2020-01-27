ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Multiple fire departments were called to a machinery shed fire in St. Charles County overnight.
The fire broke out on Church Road near Route 94 and Orchard Farm before 3:30 a.m. Monday. Officials told News 4 there was farm equipment and a fuel tanker inside the shed.
The shed was destroyed.
There were no known injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
