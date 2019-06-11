ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Mac’s Local Eats will open a second St. Louis location this summer.
The restaurant announced Tuesday they are partnering with Bluewood Brewing and would be opening their second location inside the brewery this summer.
A grand opening date has not been announced but, Bluewood Brewing’s microbrewery will be located in South City's Cherokee district.
Mac’s Local Eats currently operates a walk-up window at the Tamm Avenue Bar in Dogtown.
