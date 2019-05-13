EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- If you bought a lotto ticket in Eureka recently, you could be the winner of one million dollars!
Saturday's winning ticket was purchased at QuikTrip on 290 E. Fourth St. in Eureka and the winning numbers are 6, 8, 9, 37 and 40.
Winners have exactly 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
