SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: An attendee holds a container of Lysol disinfecting wipes as San Francisco Mayor London Breed (R) speaks during a press conference at San Francisco City Hall on March 16, 2020 in San Francisco, California. San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced a shelter in place order for residents in San Francisco until April 7. The order will allow people to leave their homes to do essential tasks such as grocery shopping and pet walking. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)