ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Lyft says it is offering people free and discounted rides to St. Louis-area cooling centers amid the current heat wave.
From now until Sunday, riders seeking transportation to a cooling center can use the code STLCOOL19. The codes are valid for two rides, up to $15 each.
For more information on which cooling centers are covered, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.