ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Lyft is offering rides from select areas in the St. Louis region to high-frequency Metro Transit routes for $1.
To be eligible for the pilot program, riders must start or end their $1 Lyft ride within 500 feet of select corridors in St. Louis County and the City of St. Louis.
“One of the areas we have been focused on through Metro Reimagined and the launch of our new MetroBus service plan on September 30 is identifying new and convenient first-mile/last-mile solutions for our customers,” said Jessica Mefford-Miller, Executive Director of Metro Transit. “With this new pilot program, we are able to provide customers who live in areas where there isn’t a bus stop nearby with an option to help them access the transit system.”
Riders who want to take advantage of the $1 Lyft rides should call 314-231-2345 or text 314-2074-9786 to determine if they’re eligible and to receive a special code, which they can then enter in the ‘promos’ section of the Lyft App. Customers will need to purchase a valid fare to continue their rides on MetroLink or MetroBus.
The pilot program is expected to run through the end of 2019. Click here for more details.
Below are a list of areas eligible for the Discounted Lyft Program:
NORTHEAST ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Connections to #61 Chambers
- Trampe Road, between Bellefontaine Road and Larimore Road
- Larimore Road, between Trampe Road and Coal Bank Road
- Lookaway Drive
- Spring Garden Drive, between Shepley and Ben Nevis
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Connections to North Hanley Transit Center
- Woodstock Road, between S. Florissant and Bermuda
- Bermuda Avenue, between Woodstock and Florissant Road
- Florissant Road, between Bermuda and University Place
- Larimore Road, between Trampe Road and Coal Bank Road
WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Connections to #94 Page
- Lackland Road, between Page and Schuetz
- Schuetz Road, between Lackland and Guelbreth
MID-ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Connections to Sunnen MetroLink Station
- Big Bend Boulevard, between Murdoch and Manchester
ST. LOUIS CITY – Connections to Civic Center Transit Center
- Park Avenue, between Compton and Jefferson
SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Connections to Hampton-Gravois Transit Center
- Heege Road, between MacKenzie and Gravois
SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Connections to Multiple Bus Options at South County Center
- Forder Road, between Lemay Ferry and Telegraph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.