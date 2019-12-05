ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 53-year-old Lyft driver from St. Peters has been charged with raping and kidnapping a woman in June.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney filed these charges against Larry Ward.

The probable cause statement says the rape survivor ordered a Lyft on June 22 from the 1000 block of Clarke downtown. Ward was the driver, the report says, and he deviated from the destination, turned off the Lyft app, entered the backseat of the car, and raped the woman.

Detectives said the woman was drunk and did not give consent. Lab results confirmed Ward’s DNA was present in the survivor’s rape kit, the probable cause statement says.

Records show a warrant has been issued for Ward’s arrest. Once in custody, his bond will be set at $100,000.