ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Lyft driver accused of raping a woman will be allowed to return home under house arrest while awaiting trial.
A judge reduced Larry Ward’s bail Wednesday citing his family ties to the area and that he’s been a resident of St. Charles County for the last eight years and had a full time job with MoDOT prior to his arrest.
Ward was charged in December with raping and kidnapping a woman he picked up in his rideshare car just a few blocks from Busch Stadium on June 22, 2019. Court documents allege that Ward turned off the Lyft app, entered the backseat of the car, and raped the woman.
[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lyft driver charged with raping, kidnapping woman in downtown St. Louis is arrested]
Test results from the rape kit confirm Ward’s DNA was present.
Judge Michael Colona authorized posting 10% of Ward’s $100,000 cash bail, he must wear a GPS bracelet and be confined to his home in the 2200 block of Bay Tree Drive in St. Peters. The judge allowed him to work between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. He was ordered not to drive a car, contact the victim, or use any rideshare service apps.
A court spokesperson said judges must set bonds that are affordable for defendants unless they pose a high risk for the community.
The woman, Cristen Giangarra, filed a lawsuit against Ward and Lyft seeking an unspecified amount of damages from the company.
The lawsuit says Ward was previously accused of sexual assault in 2002, but Giangarra’s attorney Michael Gallagher says the company’s background check only goes back seven years.
[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman who says she was raped by Lyft driver in downtown St. Louis speaks about lawsuit]
Giangarra hopes the suit will hold the company accountable, and prevent something like this ever happening again.
"My hope is that no other passengers are subjected to the trauma and pain that I have been through," she said.
Her attorney released the following statement about the bond being reduced:
"The DNA, medical records and photographic evidence all confirm that Larry Ward violently attacked and sexually assaulted Cristen. We are outraged that a violent predator charged with felony rape and kidnapping, can have his bond reduced to $10,000."
Calls to Ward's attorney were not returned and there was no answer when News 4 knocked on the door at Ward's home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.