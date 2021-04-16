ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after a late-night shooting in north St. Louis.
Officers were called to the 1200 block of Peggy Court around 11 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers found Lyft driver, 45-year-old Elijah Newman, with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
Lyft sent News 4 this statement:
We are heartbroken by this tragic incident and our hearts are with Elijah's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. Safety is fundamental to Lyft and we stand ready to assist law enforcement with any investigation
