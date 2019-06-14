ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Lyft is offering 50 percent off rides to and from MetroLink stations and Metro Transit Centers on Saturday.
Starting at 5 a.m. June 15, fans will be able to enter the code WEGOTTHECUP to receive up to $5 off their ride to MetroLink stations and Metro Transit Centers.
The discounted rides are only available to the first 500 users to activate the coupon.
All MetroLink stations in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and in Metro East are included, except downtown to help alleviate congestion from the parade.
