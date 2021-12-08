Lydia Caesar to woo St. Louis audience with her legendary love ballads at all-female concert

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Electric, raw, honest, pure and of course, fabulous.
All those words perfectly embody R&B singer Lydia Caesar. She pushes her pen to create ballads that resonate with every woman. Just like her girl power anthems, she will bless a local concert hall alongside an all-female line-up.
“Since I was a little girl, I sang in church. It was probably 3rd grade when I learned [my singing] made people happy. I would sing Mariah Carey “Hero” and it made people so happy,” Caesar gushed. “They would tell others you gotta’ hear this girl sing.”
That moment made her realize her voice is a gift.
However, it wasn’t until her college days that she hit the stage for her first performance at an open mic night. She joked that she vaguely remembers writing the song on a train but without hesitation she belts out a verse.
“’It was a summer day when I first saw your face. A look so heavenly I must say I was amazed’ ... something like that,” she sang.
Although she grew up in the concrete jungle of New York, she put her heart and soul in a song called “St. Louis” on her first EP, Caesar. The ballad, which was released in 2012, allows her fans to journey into her inner thoughts as she pens a love letter to man that she now calls her husband.
Like the iconic R&B songbirds of the 1990s, each soulful verse unravels a different layer of their relationship as listeners draw parallels to a time when they were infatuated. Typically, she draws inspiration from her love life, but Caesar was able to speak from her heart with “St. Louis”.
“That is the most personal song I’ve ever wrote. It was about a guy that I was dating. I was smitten by him,” she said. “I had a studio session and I didn’t know what I was going to write about. I said, ‘I’ll write about this dude’. I didn’t know where the relationship was going but at least I’ll get a song out of it.”
Years later, that man became her husband.
Caesar sticks to the traditional R&B melodies that legends like Anita Baker and Whitney Houston utilized while incorporating new playful and mellow tones seen in hit by Jill Scott and Beyonce.
Those fun and upbeat notes shine in her single “Lottery”. Both “Lottery” and “St. Louis” premiered as the “New Joints of the Day” for BET’s 106 & Park show in 2013. For those who didn’t get to witness the musical staple that defined a generation, the 90-minute show counts down the top 10 hottest Hip Hop and R&B songs buzzing through the radio airwaves. One of the hosts was a local well-known rapper.
“Reggie Son introduced “St. Louis”. That was so cool. He was [known as] Shorty da Prince then. That was such a moment for me because who wasn’t watching 106 & Park then,” Caesar added.
In 2014, she was able to perform St. Louis live at the ASCAP Centennial Awards on the same stage as musical legends like Stevie Wonder, Indie Arie and Garth Brooks. As the night came to an end, the room cleared out - except for a long line for fans to meet Stevie Wonder.
“It blew my mind that the biggest icon stayed and waited to meet everybody.”
As she introduced herself to the “Isn’t she Lovely” singer, he immediately recognized her voice as one of the performers.
“He told me I was amazing and to never stop singing songs about love,” she described. “That was a real moment. I try not to need validation from anybody else but me and God. But validation from Stevie Wonder hits different.”
Recently, the songwriter released a music video for her single “The Ones we Love” on BET Soul. The slow jam explores the stage where couples may crave more passion and admiration as their relationship develops. The sultry song will be featured on the songwriter’s new seven-track EP, Legendary Love. When asked what her fans should expect Caesar focuses on healthy relationships.
“I think everyone deserves a monumental love. In today’s musical climate, some songs can be toxic. But love doesn’t have to be bad on our mental health,” she said. “Every song will make you feel you need to be loved in a legendary way.”
The track list also includes a song that pushed Caesar a tad bit out of her element.
“There is a song called “Electric Sex”. I wanted to make a grown and sexy song that is classy yet tasteful,” she emphasized how she tapped into a new creative space.
She will perform several songs from her EP at 8 p.m. at the House of Soul Thursday. Before she hits the stage, local artists, Drea Vocalz and Alysha, will open the show. From selecting the opening acts to the venue, the New Yorker had a theme in mind.
“What I love about this show it is an all-woman line-up. DJ Niko Marie will be spinning, and it is at a black-owned woman ran-venue business. From top to bottom. Supporting this show, you will support Black woman in the music industry.”
Tickets are on sell here but Legendary Loud will be available on these streaming platforms: Apple, Spotify and her website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.