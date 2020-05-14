ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Mayor Lyda Krewson will talk with neighborhood associations from across St. Louis about the city's response to COVID-19.
Krewson and Director of the Health Department, Dr. Fred Echols, will host a virtual update Thursday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m.
Krewson and Echols will answer questions you may have about the coronavirus pandemic, neighborhood safety and specific crisis services offered by the city.
The meeting will be held via Zoom. The meeting ID number is 815 5453 9929
