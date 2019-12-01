ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis made a commitment to end the HIV and AIDS epidemic on World Aids Day.
On Sunday, St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson signed the FastTrack Cities Paris Declaration to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030.
It calls on St. Louis City and County to reach specific HIV treatment targets.
Right now, there are over 6,000 people living with HIV in St. Louis City.
Dr. Fredrick Echols, the St. Louis City Director of Health, said there are still a lot of barriers in making sure those people receive treatment.
"One of the things that we'll be doing is working to remove the stigma, so that not only public health professionals but persons in the community can treat individuals equally and not just because they're living with a condition," Echols said.
St. Louis is one of more than 300 cities worldwide that has signed the Fast Track declaration.
Leaders said the initiative will take resolve--but is possible.
"Six cities have already attained and surpassed the programmatic targets that are part of the initiative," said Dr. Jose Zuinga with the International Association of Providers of AIDS Care. "And, in the United States we'll announce tomorrow that New York City is one of them, the first in the United States."
Health officials said education is crucial and people need to know an HIV diagnosis is no longer a death sentence.
