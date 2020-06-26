ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Mayor Lyda Krewson is apologizing Friday night after reading the names and partial addresses of people advocating for defunding the police during a Facebook Live.
Krewson read the names during her coronavirus briefing Friday afternoon. The letters were from people who were demonstrating in front of city hall earlier in the day.
In the Facebook Live video, Krewson reads about 10 names and includes the street they wrote that they lived on. That Facebook Live video has since been deleted.
In a statement Friday night, Krewson said:
"In an effort to be transparent and accessible to the public during the Covid-19 pandemic, for more than three months now I have been doing tri-weekly community updates on Facebook. Tonight, I would like to apologize for identifying individuals who presented letters to me at City Hall as I was answering a routine question during one of my updates earlier today. While this is public information, I did not intend to cause distress or harm to anyone. The post has been removed."
Social media has been buzzing calling Krewson out for "doxing" these protesters. Doxing is publishing private or identifying information on the internet. A petition began circulating Friday night calling for Krewson's resignation.
The letters submitted to Krewson are public records and would be available to any member of the public upon request.
