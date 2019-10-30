ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- During a press conference Wednesday, Mayor Lyda Krewson announced warming shelters will be opened through the weekend across St. Louis City.
A freeze warning was issued for Thursday from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m.
READ: 4Warn Forecast: Freeze warning issued for Halloween
Transportation will be provided to those who need help getting to the shelter.
Click here for a list of shelters in St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.