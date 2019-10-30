ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- During a press conference Wednesday, Mayor Lyda Krewson announced warming shelters will be opened through the weekend across St. Louis City.

A freeze warning was issued for Thursday from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Transportation will be provided to those who need help getting to the shelter.

Click here for a list of shelters in St. Louis.

