ST. CHARLES COUNTY. Mo. (KMOV.com) - It’s where Lewis and Clark once explored the Missouri River, but it will soon be home to a new luxury riverboat experience to provide a new way to explore Historic Missouri Wine Country. A new dock will soon be built at Klondike Park and will house Miss Augusta, a 96 ft. yacht with two levels.

“Augusta and St. Charles are so based on the water front, that’s how the area was built. So, it’s really exciting to showcase that portion. There’s nothing on the water right now, so you’ll be able to take tours up and down to Washington and to St. Charles and back. We’re just really excited to showcase the area,” said Jenny Gezella, who is in charge of boat operations for Hoffmann Family of Companies.

The Miss Augusta is part of the massive investment in Augusta wine country from the Hoffmann Family. The $100 million investment hopes to create the Napa Valley of the Midwest. They are consolidating 700 acres of wineries and vineyards with plans to add a hotel, golf course, 5-star restaurant and trolley service to shuttle people from winery to winery. That trolley service will also be a big part of ensuring there is not an overcrowding at Klondike Park.

“We’ll have all our guests park offsite, so it won’t interfere with all the boaters who are there already,” said Gezella.

The riverboat will be used for both public cruises and private events. St. Charles County Council approved the deal Monday night that would allow for the Hoffmann Family of Companies to operate their tourism business from the park. The county already had plans to build a dock at Klondike Park for boaters. They were approached by the Hoffmann Company and now they will extend the dock another 120 feet, adding a ticking office and visitor waiting area.

To use the dock, Miss Augusta will pay a per person use fee to St. Charles County Parks. Gezella says they hope to begin operating by the fall.