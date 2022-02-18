Lutheran South grad to compete for Team USA speedskating early Saturday morning

BEIJING (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis native Ian Quinn will compete for Team USA speedskating in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.
Quinn, 28, is scheduled to compete in the mass start event in long track speedskating.
After narrowly missing the 2018 games, News 4 spoke with Quinn about his perseverance and determination shortly after qualifying for the 2022 Olympics in January.
Quinn will compete in the event's semi-final at 1 a.m. Saturday. The event finals are scheduled to begin around 2 a.m.
His alma mater is hosting a watch party at Fenton Bar and Grill beginning at 11 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.