Lutheran South grad to compete for Team USA speedskating early Saturday morning

St. Louis native Ian Quinn will compete for Team USA speedskating in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

Quinn, 28, is scheduled to compete in the mass start event in long track speedskating.

After narrowly missing the 2018 games, News 4 spoke with Quinn about his perseverance and determination shortly after qualifying for the 2022 Olympics in January.

“We’re seeing what we’ve worked for as a family payoff for so many years,” Anna Quinn, Ian’s sister, said. “I think in that moment I don’t care what the outcome is, I want him to walk away happy with how he raced and confident in himself and that’s all you can ask for as a sister at the end of the day.”
 
Anna Quinn also lives in Park City, Utah, with her brother, as both train at the elite level of speedskating. She’s hopeful for a 2026 Olympic bid.

Quinn will compete in the event's semi-final at 1 a.m. Saturday. The event finals are scheduled to begin around 2 a.m.

His alma mater is hosting a watch party at Fenton Bar and Grill beginning at 11 p.m.

