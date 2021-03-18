ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Police Detective Luther Hall took the stand Thursday in the trial for three St. Louis officers accused of beating him during protests in 2017.

Emotional at times during his testimony, Hall described how he was working undercover as a protester with his white partner when Jason Stockley was acquitted in the shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith. He said on the second night of protests in University City he was texting his partner and the two of them were walking across the street from each other because “protesters realize that a black and white guy walking together were likely cops.”

Hall said him and his partner were documenting crimes in the area and telling them to the Real Time Crime Center. He said at points he saw people with claw hammers and baseball bats with barbed wire committing crimes. He said the crowd he was with was maced and had pepper balls fired at them by officers.

While on the stand, Hall walked through his livestream video of the protesters. When the video reportedly recorded with his iPhone the night in question abruptly ended, Hall said he then got the “[expletive] beat out of me.”

When he was arrested, Hall said he was told to get on the ground, but when he bent down, he was picked up and slammed face first into the ground twice by officers. He recalled “boots, sticks and fists” hitting his body. He said when he was placed on the curb he was cursed at when he tried to relieve his pain by stretching.

While on the stand, Hall recalled encountering officers prior to the beating and said he did not identify himself to officers so his cover would not be blown. Hall said he didn’t take his gun with him to the protests because he feared being accidentally shot. Hall said he’s been arrested while working undercover before. He added that when arrested you might get a “smack or a punch” but he had never been beaten as prosecutors claimed he was during the Stockley protest.

Hall said he was covered in blood from the assault. A medic, he said, was able to put his pinkie through a hole in his lip before taking him to the emergency room.

Dustin Boone, Steven Korte and Christopher Myers are the officers on trial in the case. Bailey Colletta previously pleaded guilty to covering up the attack, and Randy Hayes pleaded guilty to using unreasonable and excessive force against Hall.