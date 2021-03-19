ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A day after he got emotional describing an assault at the hands of his fellow officers during protests in the aftermath of the Jason Stockley verdict in 2017, St. Louis Police Detective Luther Hall was questioned by attorneys for two of the officers accused in the assault Friday.

Attorneys for officers Steven Korte and Dustin Boone questioned Hall Friday morning. Boone, Korte and Christopher Myers are accused of beating Hall the night of protests over the verdict in Stockley trial. Korte's attorney questioned Hall about about his recollection about the night of the assault. Hall agreed with Korte's attorney that he did not have independent recollection of Korte being present the night of the assault.

Boone's attorney then spent less 10 minutes cross-examining Hall before an assistant US Attorney asked questions as part of a re-direct. News 4 reporter Chris Nagus reports Hall then got emotional again describing what happened. Hall was then excused from the stand. Defense attorney Scott Rosenbloom and prosecutors questioned him Thursday.

Jurors also visited the site where Hall was assaulted.

The jury just visited 14th and Olive to see where Luther Hall was arrested and assaulted in Sept 2017. The judge notes the scene is not the same today as it was then. The jury was not allowed to speak about the case during the site visit. @kmov — Chris Nagus (@ChrisNagusKMOV) March 19, 2021

Boone, Korte and Myers are currently on trial, and officers Bailey Colletta previously pleaded guilty to covering up the attack. In September, Colletta said she lied to the FBI and a federal grand jury investigating the attack, and now faces up to five in prison following her plea.

Additionally, officer Randy Hayes pleaded guilty to using unreasonable and excessive force against Hall, who received a $5 million settlement from the City of St. Louis in February. It is unknown what sentence Hayes will face.