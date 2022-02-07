ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Lumiere Place Casino & Hotel will transform into Horseshoe Saint Louis as an expansion of the legendary Horseshoe Casino brand.
This transformation will include a refurbished outside look with the Horseshoe's logo, new floors on the inside, new slot options, and a Starbucks. The design team will also keep the interior as their classic design.
The Horseshoe Casino will be finalized in spring 2022. More details will be announced as the transformation progresses.
