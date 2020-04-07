ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Country star Luke Bryan announced Tuesday he had rescheduled his St. Louis tour appearance, marking July 12 as the new stop on his Proud to be Right Here tour.
Originally scheduled for May 29 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Bryan moved his early tour appearances back in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
St. Louis is the third stop on his tour, following Alabama and Mississippi.
