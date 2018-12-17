BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A lucky St. Louis resident is now Missouri’s 508th millionaire.
Jeffrey Harrison purchased a $20 Scratchers ticket and claimed a $5 million prize on December 11. He purchased the ticket from Schnucks at 11253 St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton.
The $20 Scratcher tickets is the $5,000,000 Bankroll that was introduced on January 29 of this year. Harrison claimed one of two $5 million top prizes available in the game.
The remaining prizes from this game can be found at MOLottery.com and on the Missouri Lottery app.
