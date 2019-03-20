ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - 25 lucky Saint Louis University SLU students will get to travel to see their team play in the NCAA tournament, and they will have their airfare, hotel and game tickets paid for.
The Billikens Men’s Basketball team won the Atlantic 10 Tournament to earn an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament. The team will face Virginia Tech in San Jose on Friday night.
At 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, a raffle was held on campus to pick the lucky students.
Dr. Richard Chaifetz, an alumnus who has already donated millions to the school and whose name bears the basketball arena and business school named, is kicking in $50,000 for the drawing.
The winners will have their airfare, hotel and game tickets paid for both Friday and Sunday if the team defeats Virginia Tech. However, the winners will have to pay for their own food.
University President Dr. Fred Pestollo conducted the drawing.
