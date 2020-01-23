ROCK HILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Lucky’s Market in Rock Hill will close sometime within the next several weeks, the company announced Thursday.
The store will be offering big discounts on all of its products between now and when it closes its doors.
The move is part of a restructuring effort. It means the store in Columbia will be the only Missouri location.
