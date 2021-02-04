ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As mass vaccine sites are rolled out throughout the St. Louis area, some people are benefitting from leftover doses at the end of the day.

Detective Sergeant Steve Sitzes with the Washington Police Department said he and his colleagues weren’t expecting to get the vaccine until late February. However, thanks to leftover doses from Mercy Hospital in Washington, about 40 police officers and firefighters were able to get the vaccine in mid-January and by now already have their second dose.

“It was more than outstanding I can’t express enough how grateful we are, we were looking at the list and knew we would probably estimating maybe in late February that we’d be getting our first doses,” Sitzes said.

Sitzes said officers and firefighters were vaccinated over a two-week period, typically late into the evening after the hospital learned it would have extra doses to give to first responders who are eligible.

“Started a steady stream of 4-5 officers each evening at 8 o’clock would get a call saying “hey if you can be here in 10 minutes” you can get your first shot, so we had officers and fireman here in town running up there to get their first doses,” Sitzes said.

News 4 is learning leftover vaccine is rare in most cases in our area but what happens to those doses varies by hospital and health department. SSM said they typically have zero to about a handful of leftover doses each day. When that happens, they start by offering it to patients at their neighboring medical offices. If no one is interested, they start calling people with appointments in the next few days and ask if they want the vaccine sooner.

Leaders at the St. Charles County Health Department said they had about 100 leftover doses after their mass vaccine event at The Family Arena Wednesday. Officials said they called people on their pre-registration list who qualify, at random, to see if they wanted a leftover dose. The St. Louis County Health Department said they typically only have three to four leftover doses, if any at all. Officials said the extra doses are typically given to health department employees not yet vaccinated.

All health departments and hospital systems urge people not to show up and try to get a leftover dose at the end of the day. If there are doses to spare and you qualify, you will be contacted by phone or email. Some phone numbers may show up as spam calls or unrecognizable numbers.