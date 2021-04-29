ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Lowe’s will be looking to hire hundreds of new associates in the St. Louis area during a National Hiring Day.
On May 4, Lowe’s will look to hire over 50,000 part-time and full-time associates for stores nationwide. In St. Louis, Lowe’s is looking to fill 605 open positions, which includes cashiers, supervisors and drivers.
National Hiring Day will allow those age 18 and over to apply in-person at Lowe’s stores nationwide from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. No reservations or resumes are required to participate in the National Hiring Day, but job seekers are encouraged to RSVP and learn more by clicking here.
