ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Lowe’s stores across the St. Louis area are looking to hire hundreds of associates Wednesday.
The store chain said they are looking to fill more than 750 full-time and part-time positions locally during an “interview day” on Feb. 17. Nationally, Lowe’s said they plan to hire more than 50,000 associates throughout the spring.
To view available positions, click here or text “JOBS” to LOWES (56937).
