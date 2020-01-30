ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Lowe’s is looking to hire more than 80 associates across the St. Louis area during a walk-in hiring event next week.
From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 5 applicants can walk into any Lowe’s store to interview for available jobs. The applicant may receive an on-the-spot offer, according to the company.
Lowe’s is hiring for full-time, part-time and seasonal roles at the walk-in hiring event. Across the country, Lowe’s is looking to add more than 53,000 associations this spring.
Click here for a list of Lowe’s stores.
