ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A reproductive factor of less than one has been the key to stop COVID-19 from spreading further in the St. Louis area, the head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said Friday.
Dr. Alex Garza said the reproductive factor is a measure of how much a virus is spreading. He said before stay-at-home orders and social distancing was put into place, the reproductive factor in the St. Louis area was 5. He says it is currently less than one.
The number measures how many people an infected person gives COVID-19 to.
More than 1,000 COVID-19 patients have also been discharged from local hospitals.
Despite the good news, Garza says social distancing and other measures such as consistent hand washing must be kept up, adding that there must be a consistent downward trend of hospitalizations for the economy to open back up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.