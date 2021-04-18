ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Both directions of Interstate 44 near Jefferson Ave were reopened after wires hanged low over the roadway Sunday morning.
Around 1:30 a.m., MoDOT crews were working on the roadway when their equipment snagged an overhead power line which broke a utility pole. Nearly 530 customers lost power, Ameren Missouri reported. Crews closed the roadway down around 2:30 a.m. and pushed traffic off to the nearest exit. Around 6:30 a.m., News 4 crews spotted an Ameren vehicle on scene making repairs.
All lanes of the highway reopened around 7:30 a.m. and power has been restored to about 200 people by noon.
