ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) Police officers and donuts— it's a link that's been around for decades.
To honor the local law enforcement, McDonald's is giving away donut sticks and coffee for free from 6 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Tuesday
About 160 locations will participate in the event in the following counties:
ST. LOUIS METRO AREA
- St. Louis City
- St. Louis County
- St. Charles County
- Jefferson County
- Franklin County
- St. Genevieve County
- St. Francois County
ILLINOIS
- Madison County
- St. Clair County
- Clinton County
- Randolph County
- Montgomery County.
