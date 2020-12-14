ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Family and friends will say their final goodbyes to a Moline Acres officer who was killed during the line of duty
A memorial service will be held for Sgt. Herschel Turner at the Cathedral Basilica at 4431 Lindell Blvd. starting at 10 a.m. Monday. Turner was killed while he was helping another officer during a traffic stop.
Flags will fly at half staff across the state today in his honor.
READ: Moline Acres police chief gets emotional at visitation of fallen officer
The 54-year-old leaves behind a wife and children. He worked with the Moline Acres Police Department since 2015 but served as a police officer for more than two decades.
