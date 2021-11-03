EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A goofy, fun-loving man who took care of those around him; that is who Dean Ebert was to his family at the Larry Flint’s Hustler Club in Washington Park.

"He wasn't my blood-related brother, but he was my brother. I loved the man,” Scott Dowdy said, manager of the club. "He was more or less a pacifist. He didn't have a violent or angry bone in his body."

Now, the club’s employees are mourning his loss after a weekend shooting took his life. "Everyone who knew him now has a hole in their heart and their soul that won't be able to be filled by anyone,” Dowdy said.

Ebert started working at the Hustler Club in 2002, working up the ranks to become their assistant manager. “There is a lot of stigma about the industry and Dean was one to always fight that stigma,” Dowdy said.

It was on the morning of October 30 when Dowdy and other friends and family learned Ebert was killed outside the parking lot at Pop's Nightclub in Sauget.

"He was there to pick up someone that needed a ride home. He was leaving work to go do what Dean did,” Dowdy said. “To take care of everyone around him."

1 suspect arrested, another at-large after shooting outside Metro East nightclub One suspect has been arrested and another is at-large in connection with a fatal happened outside a nightclub in Sauget, Illinois Saturday morning.

The Major Case Squad has since charged 27-year-old Deondra Canaday and 32-year-old Tashayule Armstrong in the shooting, which was believed to be a result of an argument between the two suspects. Friends say Ebert got caught in the crossfire, while others claim he was trying to help break up the fight when he was shot.

While the full details remain unclear, it is clear to people who knew Ebert that justice is far from being served. At this time, Armstrong is still not in police custody.

"Knowing that there is still someone out there that was involved, it still hurts, and I hope all parties that were involved are brought to justice,” Dowdy said.

Dowdy and other loved ones hope the suspect comes forward or people help law enforcement track her down.

"Think of your co-worker, your friend, your family member, going out to help someone and you not being able to see him again,” Dowdy said.

The club now plans to pay for Ebert’s funeral expenses, while the proceeds from this GoFundMe will go toward helping his family.

"Every single person's lives that he was in is better for knowing him,” Dowdy said.