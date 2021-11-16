WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Amy Bratton's heart aches for her friends Vicky and Harry Kiefer, who are now left with just the memories of their son Jake.

“This kid lived his 15 years to the fullest,” said Amy. "And the one thing that Vicky said to me last night was that she had no regrets on how he lived his life, because he got to enjoy every single moment and live the best of it.”

De Smet community remembers victim in fatal West County crash as funny, quirky, outgoing and giving It's been just over 24 hours since three West County teens were killed in a fiery car crash that happened early Sunday morning.

Jake Kiefer was one of three teens who died in Sunday’s crash off of Kiefer Creek Road in West County. 16-year-old Cole Anello and 15-year-old Rhegan Sajben also died in the crash. Two other Marquette High School students are currently recovering in the hospital from their severe injuries.

“The Kiefers are so thankful for the two that survived and that they’re going to be okay. They’re just really grateful for that little silver lining in all of this,” said Amy.

Amy says Jake was known as a prankster who loved to be out on the water, gave the best hugs and had a slight obsession with buying Yeti coolers. Jake's dad was considered his best friend.

“He called me on like a random day, and he was like, ‘Bratton!’ And I was like, ‘What?’ He was like, ‘I didn’t call you two times this week’.” said Will Bratton. “He wanted to always be talking to people and he made everyone understand how much he loved them.”

Will Bratton, Amy’s son, is friends with both Jake and his younger brother. Bratton says it has been especially hard coping through this loss.

“I actually have not attended school since. It would’ve been too difficult to do that, especially for Josh, Jake’s brother,” said Will. “I needed to be there for him because he’s my best friend.”

Will and his mother helped organized a vigil at Marquette High School Tuesday night for the victims of Sunday’s crash. For Will, this is a chance to show his support for the Kiefers, and bring together friends and family who have since lost Jake, Cole, and Rhegan.

“I definitely hope that by doing something like this with the community, it’ll be a good method for everybody to cope and be there for each other,” said Will. “And understand that as you look around at a couple hundred, maybe even 1,000 people tonight, that none of us are alone.”

Amy says seeing so many students across both the DeSmet Jesuit and Marquette High School communities rally together to be at the vigil and for the families of the victims is unlike anything she has seen before.

“They are making the best out of an unbelievably horrific situation, and it’s beautiful to see,” said Amy. “It’s unfortunate, but it’s beautiful to see how they’re coming together and loving each other.”

At the vigil, some attendees are wearing ribbons in the colors of the schools these students attended: Red for DeSmet Jesuit where Anello went and Blue and Green for Marquette High School for Kiefer and Sajben.