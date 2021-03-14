ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Paying tribute to a young boy gone too soon; loved ones released balloons for Caion Greene.

Grandmother of 9-year-old killed outside St. Louis apartment complex pleads for justice The grandmother of a 9-year-old boy shot and killed outside a south St. Louis apartment complex is pleading for justice.

Family and friends gathered in the same apartment complex where the 9-year-old was murdered.

St. Louis police said the boy was shot outside the La Salle Park Apartment complex around last Sunday night. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Christine Greene, the boy's grandmother, said her daughter had stopped by to drop off some food on Sunday night. When she realized her mom wasn't home, she left the food with a neighbor and got back into her car. Greene said as her daughter was leaving the parking lot, two men began shooting at her car as it drove away.

"I'm here for justice for my grandbaby," Greene said at the balloon release. "This hurts me, it's hurting me."

CrimeStoppers has a reward for up to $10,000 for information about whoever killed the young boy. The number is 866-371-8477.