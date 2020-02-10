ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The museum at the Gateway Arch is in the running for “favorite new museum” in USA Today’s Reader’s Choice awards.
[St. Louis Proud: Gateway Arch renovations give the city landmark a new look]
The Gateway Arch museum is one of 20 museums readers can vote on for the top honor. The remodeled museum and visitor center opened 2018.
Voting will end at noon on Feb. 17. The top 10 museums will be announced on Feb. 28.
Click here to vote.
